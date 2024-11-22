The Ravens looked better defensively last week, but now Roquan Smith’s injury is a concern

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Fresh off one of its best showings of the season, the Baltimore defense now has another problem to worry about. Roquan Smith missed practice again Friday because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens haven’t ruled him out for their game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the All-Pro linebacker’s status seems dicey. The Ravens lost 18-16 last weekend, but they didn’t allow a touchdown. That was an encouraging sign for a team that ranks 26th in the league in total defense.

