The Ravens looked better defensively last week, but now Roquan Smith’s injury is a concern

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Fresh off one of its best showings of the season, the Baltimore defense now has another problem to worry about. Roquan Smith missed practice again Friday because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens haven’t ruled him out for their game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the All-Pro linebacker’s status seems dicey. The Ravens lost 18-16 last weekend, but they didn’t allow a touchdown. That was an encouraging sign for a team that ranks 26th in the league in total defense.

