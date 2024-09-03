The Ravens get another shot at the Chiefs, but the stakes aren’t nearly the same this time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens open the season Thursday night at Kansas City, but the stakes will be far lower than their last meeting. The Chiefs won that one in Baltimore to advance to last season’s Super Bowl. That missed opportunity took some of the luster off a dominant regular season by the Ravens. And there’s no fast-forward button Baltimore can push that would immediately take the team back to the AFC championship game. The Ravens can’t prove that much with just a Week 1 victory. Even so, this matchup has plenty of buzz as the NFL’s season opener.

