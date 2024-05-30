The Ravens gave Rashod Bateman an extension, and now there’s pressure on him to deliver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Rashod Bateman has had his moments during his three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but injuries prevented him from making a consistent impact early on. Then in 2023 he was mostly healthy but finished sixth on the team in yards receiving. Baltimore still gave him a contract extension in April. With Odell Beckham Jr. no longer in the fold, the Ravens may need more from Bateman in the future. Bateman said the extension “came out of nowhere” and it shows the team believes in him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.