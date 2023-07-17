The Ravens enter training camp with the same star quarterback and a new offensive coordinator

Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens on a long-term contract. So the uncertainty that hovered over the team entering camp last year is gone. Baltimore also tried to upgrade his receiving targets by adding Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken replaced Greg Roman after the offense struggled last season. The Ravens were strong defensively in 2022 under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, and now they have linebacker Roquan Smith for a full season.

