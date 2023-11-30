The Ravens better enjoy the rest during their open date. Their schedule down the stretch is brutal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens currently occupy the top spot in the AFC. Their schedule included three divisional road games in the first five weeks, then a trip to London. Now they have a week off, and when they return they host the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. Then the gauntlet begins — three straight games against first-place teams. Baltimore travels to play Jacksonville and San Francisco before hosting Miami. AFC North rivals Cincinnati and Cleveland have lost their starting quarterbacks. So even with that tough schedule, the Ravens have a big opportunity.

