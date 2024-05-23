The Rangers need to find answers quickly against the Panthers, or their Cup wait will reach 31 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers were dominated by Florida in losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final at Madison Square Garden. Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the effort was there but the team just didn’t connect on passes, handle the Panthers’ forecheck or establish one of their own. Laviolette went over that Thursday with the team instead of practicing. He can also consider a couple of lineup changes. Inserting big rookie Matt Rempe into the lineup to stir things up is an option. Another possibility is adding veteran Blake Wheeler, who has not played since a leg injury in February.

