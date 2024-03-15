The Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to back up Matthew Stafford; add safety Kamren Curl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as the backup to Matthew Stafford. Safety Kamren Curl also agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Rams. Garoppolo was released Wednesday by the Las Vegas Raiders after one disappointing season. He is best known to Rams fans from his years with the archrival San Francisco 49ers, during which he went 8-0 as a starter against Los Angeles. Rams coach Sean McVay has spoken admiringly of the 32-year-old Garoppolo for years, and now he’ll get to work with the veteran.

