The Rams hung with the Eagles early, but couldn’t recover after giving up a TD before halftime

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams showed again they can compete with one of the NFC’s top teams in a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but allowing another touchdown drive to end the first half sapped their momentum. Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the last play of the second quarter after mistakes by Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, including allowing a 38-yard catch and committing two penalties. The sequence was eerily similar to a late touchdown drive by San Francisco that ended the first half on Sept. 17. The 49ers won 30-24.

