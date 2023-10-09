The Rams hung with the Eagles early, but couldn’t recover after giving up a TD before halftime

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay crouches on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevork Djansezian]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams showed again they can compete with one of the NFC’s top teams in a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but allowing another touchdown drive to end the first half sapped their momentum. Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the last play of the second quarter after mistakes by Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, including allowing a 38-yard catch and committing two penalties. The sequence was eerily similar to a late touchdown drive by San Francisco that ended the first half on Sept. 17. The 49ers won 30-24.

