The Rams are trading WR Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons in a draft pick swap, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to send receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Atlanta Falcons for a sixth-round pick in 2025, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Jefferson is a 2020 second-round pick by the Rams who played a steady role on their offense when healthy for his first three NFL seasons. But the Florida product has fallen out of Los Angeles’ receiver rotation this season, supplanted by record-setting rookie Puka Nacua and third-year pro Tutu Atwell. The Falcons have meager depth and little production at wide receiver behind USC product Drake London.

