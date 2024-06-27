The quack is back: NHL’s Anaheim Ducks reveal orange-heavy version of original ‘Mighty Ducks’ logo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks are going back to a version of their original logo made famous by Disney’s “D2: The Mighty Ducks” movie. The NHL team unveiled an orange-heavy version of the goalie mask in the shape of a duck’s face as part of a rebranding effort that emphasizes its home in Orange County, California. Owners Henry and Susan Samueli said it is a chance to honor the franchise’s past while also focusing on the present and looking toward a bright future. The team used versions of a web-footed ‘D’-shaped logo since 2006 when the name was changed from the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to the Anaheim Ducks.

