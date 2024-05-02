The prospect of a ‘banking-style’ overseer has the EPL concerned about its future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The English Premier League fears a new “banking-style” regulator could damage the competitiveness of the world’s most popular league. League chief executive Richard Masters has also raised concerns that proposed government measures will impact the league’s value and deter investment into a competition that earns billions of pounds through the sale of broadcast rights across the globe. The U.K. government plans to establish an independent football regulator who will be charged with ensuring the financial sustainability of clubs and leagues in England. It is proposed each club will require a licence to operate and there will be strengthened tests over who can own a team, as well as enhanced financial regulation.

