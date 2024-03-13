The proposed Super League loses a trademark fight to Denmark’s top competition

PRAGUE (AP) — A European Union office has ruled that a breakaway competition of European soccer clubs cannot be registered under the Super League trademark. It’s a victory for Denmark’s top-flight competition. The EU’s Intellectual Property Office based in Alicante, Spain rejected an attempt by the European Super League Company to register the trademark because it is “conceptually identical” to the Super Liga in Denmark. The ruling can be appealed. Super League backers won a major legal victory in December when the EU’s Court of Justice ruled that soccer’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway Super League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.