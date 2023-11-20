The Professional Fighters League has purchased rival MMA company Bellator from Paramount Global in its boldest attempt yet to make a dent in the industry leader, the UFC. PFL did not disclose financial terms in Monday’s announcement. While the PFL has a unique MMA competition format that includes a regular season, a postseason and a championship event, the Bellator brand will continue in a series of one-off cards in 2024. PFL will launch the “Bellator International Champions Series” next year.

