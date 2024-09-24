The Presidents Cup needs time more than an International victory: Analysis

MONTREAL (AP) — Don’t get the idea the International team has to win the Presidents Cup to avoid these matches becoming irrelevant. Yes, the Americans are going for their 10th straight win. But the Ryder Cup wasn’t much different at the start. The competition has been better than the outcomes suggest. The Presidents Cup will never be a match for the Ryder Cup, mainly because it’s a PGA Tour creation and the tour is in charge of both teams. But everyone plays. Every Presidents Cup gets a full house. The Internationals winning won’t change whether anyone shows up to the next one.

