The Premier League’s youngest ever coach talks a big game: ‘I want to challenge the establishment’

Fabian Hurzeler can understand why there’s so much interest around him joining the Premier League as Brighton’s latest intriguing managerial appointment. He’s just 31 so is the youngest manager in Premier League history and is an American-born German who quit soccer in his early 20s to get into coaching. He is coming off two impressive years at one of Europe’s most hipster clubs that just got promoted to the Bundesliga. Hurzeler sure didn’t sound like a rookie as he spoke of his footballing philosophy and his own personal approach while being presented as Brighton manager. Hurzeler says “I am a young man but I’m not a young coach” and wants to “challenge the establishment.”

