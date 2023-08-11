The Premier League continues to add fans in the US. NBC hopes to capitalize on that momentum

NBC goes into its 11th season of Premier League coverage with plenty of momentum. Audiences continue to increase and American soccer fans’ knowledge and interest has increased to where all 20 clubs in England’s top soccer league have their own U.S. followings. The Premier League opened an international office in New York last month. NBC’s goal is to cater to that educated fan base while attracting new followers. The network has hired Jon Champion, giving it a second established soccer play-by-play voice alongside Peter Drury.

