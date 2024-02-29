PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have dropped their jersey sponsor, DaBella Exteriors, after just four months. The team announced that it was immediately terminating its deal with the Hillsboro, Oregon, home-improvement contractor after court documents connected to a former DaBella employee’s lawsuit became public. The Timbers say they conducted a thorough vetting process of the company before announcing the agreement with DaBella last November. The Timbers will wear jerseys without a sponsor name across the chest until a new sponsor is found.

