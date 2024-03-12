The Players Championship gets all the attention in a quiet week of golf

The Players Championship is the only show in town when it comes to golf in America this week. This is the 50th edition of the PGA Tour’s premier championship. All the other main tours are off this week. The purse is the richest in golf at $25 million. The tournament used to be billed as having the strongest field in golf. That’s no longer the case because of so many defections to LIV Golf. LIV is done with its two-week swing on the other side of the world but now has 22 players in the Asian Tour’s International Series event in Macau.

