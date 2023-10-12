The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow find themselves in first. Watt and Highsmith are the reasons why

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-2 and in first place in the AFC North heading into their bye thanks in large part to outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The two stars have been major difference-makers while Pittsburgh’s offense struggles to find its footing. Both players scored touchdowns in a victory over Cleveland in Week 2 and they combined for a game-clinching turnover against Baltimore in Week 5. Their teammates and coaches call Watt and Highsmith the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. Highsmith says he and Watt feed off each other and their best football is ahead of them.

