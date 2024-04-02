The Pittsburgh Pirates see significance in being 5-0 for the first time in 41 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Let other folks downplay the way the Pittsburgh Pirates have begun 2024. Manager Derek Shelton is thrilled that his club is 5-0 for the first time in 41 years. Pittsburgh also has scored at least a half-dozen runs each time out this deep into a season for the first time in at least 124 years. The Pirates opened a three-game series at the Washington Nationals with an 8-4 victory Monday night. That followed a four-game sweep at the Miami Marlins to open the season. Pittsburgh is coming off a 76-86 record a year ago and a fourth-place finish in the NL Central.

