The Pittsburgh Pirates are reeling after a hot start. And Paul Skenes isn’t around — yet — to help

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have cooled off after a hot start. The Pirates have lost six straight after being swept by Boston and now sit at 11-11. The offense has sputtered of late, with Pittsburgh scoring just nine runs during its slide. Veteran pitcher Martin Perez says his teammates are putting too much pressure on themselves to produce. The pitching has been a bright spot, though the chorus asking for the team to promote hard-throwing right-hander Paul Skenes to the majors figures to grow louder in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old Skenes has struck out 27 of the 47 batters he’s faced at Triple-A Indianapolis.

