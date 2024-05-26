The Pirates pitching staff began the season as a question mark. It’s becoming an exclamation point

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting rotation began the season as a question mark. Two months later, it’s quickly becoming an exclamation point. The emergence of rookies Paul Skenes and Jared Jones and the leadership of Mitch Keller has given the Pirates a needed jolt. Keller worked 6 2/3 solid innings in a victory over Atlanta that improved his record in May to 4-0. Pirates pitchers have made 27 quality starts so far this season. Only the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have more.

