The Pirates believe Andrew McCutchen can help them in 2024 after recovery from Achilles injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — All signs point to Andrew McCutchen remaining with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 36-year-old designated hitter is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason but has said repeatedly he wants to remain in his adopted hometown. General manager Ben Cherington agrees. Cherington says McCutchen made the Pirates better when he returned to the club during the offseason and there’s no reason the partnership can’t continue. McCutchen’s season ended earlier this month when he partially tore his left Achilles tendon while legging out a double against the Milwaukee Brewers. He is expected to make a full recovery.

