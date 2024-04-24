The Pirates are sticking to the plan with Paul Skenes, even as pitching prospect dominates in minors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are taking a slow and steady approach with prized pitching prospect Paul Skenes. The hard-throwing right-hander is dominating at Triple-A. Skenes has recorded 34 strikeouts in 17 innings while posting a 0.53 ERA. Pittsburgh general manager Ben Cherington says the team is impressed by Skenes’ performance, but that the plan is to methodically build up Skenes’ pitch count. Skenes threw a season-high 71 pitches in his last start against Omaha. That number figures to keep slowly ticking up as Skenes prepares for an eventual call-up to Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.