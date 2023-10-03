The PGA Tour goes to Mississippi while LIV golfers on the Europe tour play at Dunhill Links

The focus on individual golf returns this week across the big four tours. The PGA Tour resumes its fall season with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. Highlighting the field is Ludvig Aberg, fresh off his Ryder Cup debut. The European tour goes to the Dunhill Links Championship in the St. Andrews area. Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are among those from the Ryder Cup who are making their way up from Italy. The PGA Tour Championship is in Florida and the LPGA Tour is in Texas. The Korn Ferry Tour concludes its season in Indiana.

