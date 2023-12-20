The Patriots and Packers still seeking their 1st 100-yard games from rusher or receiver

When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level. The Patriots and Packers are the only teams in the NFL without a 100-yard receiving game from any player and are among six teams without a 100-yard rushing game. No team has ever gone an entire season of at least 16 games without having either a 100-yard rusher or receiver. The other 30 teams have combined for 155 performances of at least 100 yards receiving an 62 of at least 100 yards rushing.

