The Panthers’ newest lucky charm? They’re wearing robes to games, and it’s working

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers often show up to work in suits. Until further notice, they’re wearing robes. Let’s explain: The Stanley Cup champion Panthers got personalized bathrobes for their two-game trip to Finland last week, a gift from the team. They showed up for the two games there wearing the robes. They won both games. And since hockey streaks are never messed with, the robes are still in style. Every Panthers player showed up at the arena Thursday wearing their robes — which remain unbeaten. Florida beat Nashville 6-2.

