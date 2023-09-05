The Pac-12 announces it will not go quietly with a perfect start to the season

The self-proclaimed Conference of Champions has announced it will not go quietly with a perfect weekend of football. With No. 6 Southern California’s opening win over San Jose State, the Pac-12 has started the season 13-0 for the first time since 1932. It’s also the most wins by an FBS conference without a loss to start a season since at least 1980. No. 22 Colorado had the biggest win of the first full week of games, knocking off TCU in Fort Worth despite being a nearly three-touchdown underdog. Southern California has already won two games after rolling over its first two opponents.

