The Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel to replace the dominant Bautista. It’s not working out well so far

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde says he’s sticking with veteran closer Craig Kimbrel, who has converted only one save in his past five appearances. Baltimore signed Kimbrel in the offseason to replace the dominant Félix Bautista, who will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. But the 35-year-old has blown four of his 12 save chances and has just one save in his past five appearances. He’s given up six runs and walked seven in 2 1/3 innings in that span. His latest blown save came Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals. The Orioles ultimately won 7-6 in 12 innings.

