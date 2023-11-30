The opening three stages of the 2025 Tour will take place in northern France

LILLE, France (AP) — The first three stages of the 2025 Tour de France will take place in the north of the country, with a sprinter likely to grab the first yellow jersey. Organizer ASO gave more details about the stages on Thursday after already announcing this month that cycling’s premier race would start from the city of Lille on July 5, 2025. The opening stage will be a loop around the city with a mainly flat finale. The next day, the peloton will cover 209 kilometers from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer, with the finish line at the top of a kilometer-long hill. That trek will be followed by Stage 3 from Valenciennes to Dunkerque. Organizers also unveiled the start of Stage 4 in Amiens, the capital city of the Picardy region.

