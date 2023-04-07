The opening round of the Masters at a glance

By The Associated Press
Scottie Scheffler waits to putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The opening round of the Masters produced a star-studded leaderboard with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland sharing the lead with rounds of 7-under 65. Cameron Young and Jason Day were two shots back, and a pack another shot back included defending champion Scottie Scheffler and fellow major winners Shane Lowry and Adam Scott. Tiger Woods limped his way to a round of 74 and is in danger of missing the cut at the Masters for the first time as a professional. Sam Bennett raised some eyebrows with his round of 68, the best by an amateur in a major since Hovland shot 67 at the 2019 U.S. Open.

