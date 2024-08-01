The Opals bounce back as Germany earns quarterfinal spot in Olympic women’s basketball debut

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 19 points as Australia rebounded from a surprising opening loss in the Olympic women’s basketball tournament and pushed Canada to the brink of elimination with a 70-65 victory Thursday in group play. Germany continued its dazzling Olympic debut by beating Japan 75-64 to clinch a spot in Paris for the quarterfinals. Spain and Serbia already grabbed the first quarterfinal berths. Other quarterfinal berths on the line Thursday include host nation France able to clinch with a win over Nigeria. The African nation has its own hopes of qualifying, needing both a win and an Australia victory over Canada. The U.S. is chasing an eighth straight Olympic gold medal. The Americans need only to beat Belgium to book their spot in Paris.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.