The only woman to compete at 10 Olympics says she’s retiring. For good this time

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Pistol shooter Nino Salukvadze has competed at the Olympic Games a record 10 times over 36 years. Now she says she’s retiring. The 55-year-old from Georgia has seen the Games become bigger, more professionalized and says the competition is tougher than ever. Coming to the Paris Olympics was about honoring her father Vakhtang, who was also her coach. After the pandemic-delayed Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, he talked her out of retirement for one last push. He died at the age of 93 this year after seeing his daughter qualify once again for the Olympics.

