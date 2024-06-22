The Oilers join 9 other NHL teams that forced a Game 7 after trailing a series 3-0

The Edmonton Oilers aren’t the first team in the NHL to fight back from 3-0 down in a best-of-seven series to force a deciding contest. This is the 10th time it has happened in 211 opportunities in NHL history and the first in 10 years. Based on history, the momentum from three straight wins doesn’t always carry over into a Game 7. Only four of the nine previous teams to fight back and force a seventh game finished the job, with the Los Angeles Kings the last to pull off the feat in the 2014 first-round against the San Jose Sharks.

