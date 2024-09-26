The Oakland Coliseum provided many memorable moments and numbers

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Fans at the Oakland Coliseum watch during the third inning of a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In its final years leading to the goodbye game for the Oakland Athletics, the Coliseum was known for its small crowds, run-down facilities and even the possums that populated the stadium. But the last active stadium to serve as home for a Major League Baseball and NFL team at the same time has provided much more history ever since it opened in 1966 as the home of the Oakland Raiders. The A’s arrived two years later, leading to an impressive run at the Coliseum that featured three World Series and four AFC or AFL title games played there in a 10-year span from 1967-76.

