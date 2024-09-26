The Oakland Coliseum provided many memorable moments and numbers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In its final years leading to the goodbye game for the Oakland Athletics, the Coliseum was known for its small crowds, run-down facilities and even the possums that populated the stadium. But the last active stadium to serve as home for a Major League Baseball and NFL team at the same time has provided much more history ever since it opened in 1966 as the home of the Oakland Raiders. The A’s arrived two years later, leading to an impressive run at the Coliseum that featured three World Series and four AFC or AFL title games played there in a 10-year span from 1967-76.

