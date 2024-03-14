The NWSL season kicks off this weekend with 2 new teams

The National Women’s Soccer League heads into its 12th year with two new teams, an influx of new international players and a new media rights deal. The league has seen a complete turnaround from the turbulence it experienced just two seasons ago and is now the largest women’s league in the world with 14 teams. The Challenge Cup match between last year’s champions, Gotham FC, and Supporters’ Shield winner San Diego takes place on Friday, with the regular season starting on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.