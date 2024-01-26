The NWSL releases its upcoming season schedule with broadcast details under new media deal

The National Women’s Soccer League announced its schedule for the upcoming season, including broadcast plans under the league’s new $60 million a year media rights deal. The Challenge Cup game will be played between 2023 NWSL champions Gotham FC and last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners, the San Diego Wave, on March 15 at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena. The regular season opens the next day with the Portland Thorns visiting the Kansas City Current at the new CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a professional women’s team. That game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.