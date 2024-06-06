The numbers game: Netherlands coach Koeman looks to ditch fan favorite 4-3-3 setup at Euro 2024

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Few aficionados in European soccer obsess about soccer formations the way the Dutch do. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is honing his squad for the European Championship in Germany and thinks maybe the discussion has gone too far. The coach says soccer lovers in the Netherlands “sometimes talk too much about systems.” Koeman said he wanted the team to play with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards when was hired for his second stint as national coach. But he has since changed his mind because the results weren’t what he wanted. His team will likely set up with five defenders at Euro 2024.

