The number of tennis players worldwide goes past 100 million, federation says

MADRID (AP) — The number of people who play tennis has surpassed 100 million worldwide, according to the International Tennis Federation. A global report released by the federation on Thursday said that nearly 106 million people around the world played at least one game of tennis in the last year, an increase of 25% compared to 2019. The federation said it was on track to add 30 million players to the game since that report in 2019.

