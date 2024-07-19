The NIT will hold the 2025 semifinals and championship in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NIT will hold the semifinals and championship of its postseason tournament next spring in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse for the second straight year. The 2025 semifinals will take place April 1, with the championship following two days later. Friday’s announcement comes as Indianapolis is set to host the Division I, II and III men’s title games as well as the NIT semifinals and final in 2026. The NIT will feature a 32-team field, with the first three rounds played at campus sites.

