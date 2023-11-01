The NHL is trying to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by selling out MetLife Stadium multiple times

By The Associated Press
Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is shown Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The 2024 NHL Stadium Series will take place outdoors at MetLife Stadium Feb. 17-18, 2024. The NHL is envisioning doing the same thing Taylor Swift did over the summer: sell out 82,000-seat MetLife Stadium multiple times when the New York Rangers and Islanders and then the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Whyno]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NHL is envisioning doing the same thing Taylor Swift did over the summer: selling out 82,000-seat MetLife Stadium multiple times. The league is set to play two games outdoors in February when the the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers and then the New York Rangers and Islanders face off at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants. They’re set to be among the biggest crowds in hockey history. Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is on track to break attendance records this season.

