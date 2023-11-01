The NHL is trying to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by selling out MetLife Stadium multiple times

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The NHL is envisioning doing the same thing Taylor Swift did over the summer: selling out 82,000-seat MetLife Stadium multiple times. The league is set to play two games outdoors in February when the the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers and then the New York Rangers and Islanders face off at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants. They’re set to be among the biggest crowds in hockey history. Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is on track to break attendance records this season.

