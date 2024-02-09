The NFL will host its first regular-season game in Spain in 2025 at Real Madrid’s stadium

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL is headed to Spain in 2025 for the first regular-season game ever in that country. The league announced at the Super Bowl that its international slate of games for the 2025 season will feature a game at Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The NFL has been expanding its international presence in recent years with owners voting in December to authorize the league to host eight games internationally each season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.