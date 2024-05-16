The NFL schedule-makers have the Chiefs playing on every day but Tuesday next season

With their record-setting quarterback and pop-star dating tight end, the Kansas City Chiefs were the NFL’s version of the Beatles last season. This season the Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will as close to matching the Beatles famous song “Eight Days a Week” than any NFL team in nearly 100 years. Along with the traditional Sunday games, Kansas City is also set to play games this season on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in an odd occurrence that has happened only once before in the NFL in 1927 with the New York Yankees.

