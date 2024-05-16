The NFL schedule-makers have the Chiefs playing on every day but Tuesday next season

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Netflix and the NFL announced a three-year deal Wednesday, May 15, 2024. to stream games on Christmas Day, which includes the Chiefs taking on Steelers on Dec. 25, 2024.

With their record-setting quarterback and pop-star dating tight end, the Kansas City Chiefs were the NFL’s version of the Beatles last season. This season the Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will as close to matching the Beatles famous song “Eight Days a Week” than any NFL team in nearly 100 years. Along with the traditional Sunday games, Kansas City is also set to play games this season on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday in an odd occurrence that has happened only once before in the NFL in 1927 with the New York Yankees.

