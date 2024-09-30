The NFL says it didn’t find evidence to support finding of violation by kicker Brandon McManus

The NFL says it didn’t find evidence to support claims that kicker Brandon McManus sexually assaulted two female flight attendants on Jacksonville’s team flight to London in 2023. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, told ESPN he was confused by the NFL’s conclusion because his office was still trying to schedule a meeting between NFL investigators and his clients. The women allege in court documents that McManus tried to kiss one of them and rubbed up against both while they were trying to perform their work responsibilities during the Sept. 28, 2023, flight. The team was on its way to play a pair of games in England. McManus spent last year with the Jaguars and is now a free agent.

