The next Heiden? American Stolz a speedskating star at 18

Coming off an unprecedented performance at the world championships, 18-year-old Jordan Stolz is already facing inevitable comparisons to the greatest speedskater of them all. Eric Heiden. Stolz chuckles a bit at being mentioned in the same sentence with the winner of five gold medals at the 1980 Winter Olympics. But the teenager who grew up skating on a frozen pond behind his Wisconsin home doesn’t shy away from it, either. Stolz is speedskating’s hottest new star after becoming the youngest world champion in the sport’s history. He swept the 500, 1,000 and 1,500-meter titles last weekend in the Netherlands.

