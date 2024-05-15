The New York Rangers were headed for another sweep. Now they’re fighting to close out Carolina

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) and Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) battle for the puck in the third period during Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The New York Rangers have gone from being on the verge of sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes to battling to close them out. The Hurricanes have won two straight games after falling behind 3-0 in the series. They have home-ice advantage for Thursday’s Game 6 with a chance to even the series and force Game 7 in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs. The schedule also includes Edmonton and Vancouver playing Game 5 in a 2-2 series in the Western Conference.

