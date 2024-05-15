The New York Rangers were headed for another sweep. Now they’re fighting to close out Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The New York Rangers have gone from being on the verge of sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes to battling to close them out. The Hurricanes have won two straight games after falling behind 3-0 in the series. They have home-ice advantage for Thursday’s Game 6 with a chance to even the series and force Game 7 in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs. The schedule also includes Edmonton and Vancouver playing Game 5 in a 2-2 series in the Western Conference.

