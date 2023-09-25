The New York Giants return from a short break and start focusing on fixing things

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Having to play two road games in less than a week gave the New York Giants a long weekend to look back at their first three games and to consider what’s gone wrong. It’s nothing like last season when the Giants won their first two games and went 6-1 under new coach Brian Daboll. It carried the team to its first playoff berth since 2016. The start has been shaky this season. New York is 1-2 after blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco, and it needed to match its greatest comeback in franchise history to beat Arizona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.