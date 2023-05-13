The new Mount Washington? Rookie tight end brings unusual size, skill set to Steelers

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers third round draft pick Darnell Washington, right, runs a drill during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Darnell Washington may symbolize his team’s “go big” philosophy. The Steelers selected the 6-foot-8 Washington in the third round of the NFL draft, won over by his unusual skill set. Washington made a name for himself as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country while playing at the University of Georgia. He expects to become a bigger part of the passing game in Pittsburgh, which is building around second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

