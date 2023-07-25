The new-look NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando, Florida in February

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming to Orlando.The NFL says the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be returning to Orlando. The league said Tuesday the game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4, 2024. The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game. Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, again will coach the two teams. Last year’s inaugural Pro Bowl Games were in Las Vegas and drew 6.4 million viewers and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium.

