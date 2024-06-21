The Mystics have improved since starting 0-12, but they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2024 WNBA season is testing the patience of fans, players and coaches in Washington. The Mystics dropped their first 12 games, and although they finally snapped that skid with a couple victories, they still have plenty of work to do to climb into playoff position. It’s been a sobering stretch for a team that knew it would have a different look this season following Elena Delle Donne’s decision to step away from basketball. Although the Mystics are now 2-13, they’ve been a little more competitive than that record suggests. Only three of their defeats were by double digits.

